Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $317.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $333.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.