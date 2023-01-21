Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,205 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

