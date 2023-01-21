Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 581.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $145,796,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $256.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

