Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,585,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

