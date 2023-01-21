Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Increased to CHF 79 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 70 to CHF 79 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.30.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Up 0.6 %

Temenos stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.