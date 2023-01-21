Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $96.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $148.66. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

