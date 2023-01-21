Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $41.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Up 5.3 %

TX stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Featured Articles

