TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $234.62 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $234.62 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00074783 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057425 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010297 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024370 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000206 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,390,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,128,201 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
