Terrie Curran Sells 5,821 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 194,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,131. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

