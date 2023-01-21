Terrie Curran Sells 5,821 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PHAT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 194,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,131. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.29.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
