Tether Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739,141.84 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,920.81 or 0.08312139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $93.06 million and approximately $739,141.84 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

