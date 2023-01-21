Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 435,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 125,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,408,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,223,000 after buying an additional 152,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

