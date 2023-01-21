Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,920. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

