The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 769,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 118.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

