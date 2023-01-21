The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 563.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

