The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

Shares of CLX opened at $142.56 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

