The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Clorox Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.