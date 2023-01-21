The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

