The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.