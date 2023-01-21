The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period.

Shares of GCV opened at $4.99 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

