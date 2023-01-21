The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €118.92 ($129.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.03. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

