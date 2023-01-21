The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $70,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 279.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,270,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 152.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $249.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $260.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

