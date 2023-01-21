The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $67.93 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of Regions Financial worth $67,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after acquiring an additional 717,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after acquiring an additional 983,546 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

RF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.