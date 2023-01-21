The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $80.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $80,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

