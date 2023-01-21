The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $90.55 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $90,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $308.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average is $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.