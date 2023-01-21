The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 27,759 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $95,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

