The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Autodesk worth $93,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $205.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $252.34.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

