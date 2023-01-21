The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 768,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $73.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on STKS. Wedbush lowered ONE Group Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Read More

