The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The Pebble Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 94 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,880.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.18.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

