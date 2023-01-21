The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,246,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

SMPL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,795. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

