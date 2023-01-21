The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,588.83

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,588.83 ($19.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,825 ($22.27). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,791.50 ($21.86), with a volume of 374,413 shares.

WEIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.16) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,036.67 ($24.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,748.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,733.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,591.61.

In related news, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($19.61) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($38,846.46). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,737 ($21.20) per share, with a total value of £34,740 ($42,391.70).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

