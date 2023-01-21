Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0475 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $285.11 million and $65.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00075127 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057305 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010295 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00023997 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,002,454,530 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
