Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $702.18 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01888371 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $392.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

