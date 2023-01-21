Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ THCPW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 5,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

