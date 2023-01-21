TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TODGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TOD’S from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TOD’S from €40.00 ($43.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TOD’S in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TOD’S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

