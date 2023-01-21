Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.80 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.80 billion and $59.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00010130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00041195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00229848 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25951227 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $56,174,251.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

