Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 4,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
