Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 4,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.