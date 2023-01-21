TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
RNAZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.68. 421,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,305. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.45.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
