TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

RNAZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.68. 421,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,305. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.45.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Featured Articles

