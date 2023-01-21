Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Transocean Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

