Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.25) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.43) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $21.65.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.