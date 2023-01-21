Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

