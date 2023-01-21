Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.
Tri City Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $21.44.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri City Bankshares (TRCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.