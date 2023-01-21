Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.90 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.25). Approximately 16,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 22,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.22).

Triad Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

