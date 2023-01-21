Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $835,550.38

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Tribe has a total market cap of $115.63 million and $835,550.38 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

