Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Triton International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Up 0.8 %

Triton International stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

