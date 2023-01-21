Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 25,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 19,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

