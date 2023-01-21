Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

