Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,594,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Trading Up 1.7 %

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $238.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $250.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.