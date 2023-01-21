Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $48,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.