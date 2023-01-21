Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

