Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

