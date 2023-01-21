Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 670.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 759.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 94,009 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 175.6% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.