Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

